Eaton Vance Management Buys 32,000 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 404,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $5,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Hanesbrands by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 39,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $635,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 154,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,893.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,130 shares of company stock valued at $2,886,204. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $20.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.94. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $21.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.39.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is 34.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HBI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.85.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

