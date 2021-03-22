Eaton Vance Management Reduces Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,464 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 406.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,709,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $998,580,000 after acquiring an additional 9,397,507 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,423,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,370,000 after purchasing an additional 928,254 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 161.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,434,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,815,000 after purchasing an additional 885,866 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 27,007.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 634,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,073,000 after purchasing an additional 631,709 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $116.69 on Monday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $121.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.22 and a 200-day moving average of $84.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “inline” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.