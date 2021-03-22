Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Analysts expect Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Univar Solutions’ earnings. Univar Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Univar Solutions will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Univar Solutions.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 12.65%.

Separately, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of NYSE:UNVR opened at $21.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.90. Univar Solutions has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $22.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.51, a PEG ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.45 per share, with a total value of $204,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,312.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 903.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

