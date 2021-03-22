Eaton Vance Management Buys 128 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $5,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,327,000 after acquiring an additional 25,840 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth about $1,758,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth about $2,812,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 715.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 71,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,822,000 after acquiring an additional 62,385 shares during the period. Finally, Change Path LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth about $367,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QRVO opened at $179.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.33, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.58. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.54 and a 52 week high of $191.82.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QRVO. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen increased their price target on Qorvo from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Benchmark increased their price target on Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Qorvo from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.09.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

