Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) CEO Sells $396,656.96 in Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) CEO Edmond Thomas sold 32,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $396,656.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,856 shares in the company, valued at $294,383.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE TLYS opened at $11.99 on Monday. Tilly’s, Inc. has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $13.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.07 million, a P/E ratio of -92.23 and a beta of 1.94.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 238.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Tilly’s during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Tilly’s during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TLYS shares. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, ear buds, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

