Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to announce earnings of $1.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.52. Texas Instruments posted earnings of $1.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full year earnings of $6.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $7.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.72 to $8.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on TXN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.78.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $175.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $94.92 and a 52 week high of $181.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

In other news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $398,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 184,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,387,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 101,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after buying an additional 9,021 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 195.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,986,000 after purchasing an additional 125,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 35.4% during the third quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 193,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,623,000 after purchasing an additional 50,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

