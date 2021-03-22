Insider Buying: United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Director Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Director Alec Poitevint II purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $187,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

UIHC opened at $7.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $323.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.75. United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $9.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.82.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.06). United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 15.79% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that United Insurance Holdings Corp. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. United Insurance’s payout ratio is -22.22%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on United Insurance from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in United Insurance by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 474,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 177,684 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in United Insurance in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United Insurance in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in United Insurance in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of United Insurance by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

