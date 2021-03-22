David P. Kennedy Sells 8,334 Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Stock

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Director David P. Kennedy sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $332,943.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $39.83 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.16 and a 200-day moving average of $38.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.13. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.69 and a 52 week high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a current ratio of 7.40.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

ONEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 540.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 40,574 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 260.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 47,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 33,967 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 227.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 68,082 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 276.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 177,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 130,751 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 144.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 50,600 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

