Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Senior Officer Sells C$163,548.76 in Stock

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 1,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.68, for a total value of C$163,548.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$109,423.65.

CNR stock opened at C$146.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$104.09 billion and a PE ratio of 29.31. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$97.68 and a 12-month high of C$149.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$138.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$140.02.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.40 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.62 billion. Research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNR. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$144.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$153.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$147.20.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.