Eaton Vance Management Buys 275 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $4,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1,058.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $107,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,249,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,137,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 14,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $521,037.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,016,647 shares in the company, valued at $37,209,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,408,085 shares of company stock worth $121,498,912.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

CG stock opened at $36.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of -59.80 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.22. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.35 and a 52 week high of $37.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

