Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,697,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 32,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $221.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.79. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $110.05 and a 52-week high of $226.33.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

