Eaton Vance Management Invests $3.40 Million in Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 654,400 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGS. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 237,714 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 25,094 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 301,978 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 408,709 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 87,212 shares during the last quarter. 4.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGS opened at $4.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.00. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $6.77. The stock has a market cap of $699.26 million, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.42.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

