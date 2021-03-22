Eaton Vance Management Trims Stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) by 52.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 768,744 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 842,777 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $3,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIO. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 578,563 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,258 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,793 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,464,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 53,380 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 15,699 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,890 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 15,456 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:HIO opened at $5.01 on Monday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $5.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.98.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%.

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

