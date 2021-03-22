Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Passage Bio by 591.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Passage Bio by 144.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Passage Bio during the third quarter valued at $143,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Passage Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Passage Bio by 49.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PASG opened at $19.13 on Monday. Passage Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.93 and a twelve month high of $38.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.10.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.14). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

PASG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.21 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.28.

In other news, COO Jill M. Quigley sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $39,013.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Romano sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $211,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The company develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin for the treatment of FTD caused by a deficiency of progranulin; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase, for infantile Krabbe disease.

