Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 513 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIG. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Big Lots by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Big Lots by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 450,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,106,000 after buying an additional 236,055 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Big Lots by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Big Lots by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 12,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Big Lots by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 56,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BIG opened at $70.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.64 and its 200 day moving average is $51.69. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $71.42.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. Big Lots’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.70%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.75.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

