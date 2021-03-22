Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 1,835 Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its stake in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Precigen were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Precigen by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Precigen by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Precigen by 7.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Precigen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Precigen by 2.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

PGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Precigen from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Precigen in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Precigen in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Precigen from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.54.

NASDAQ:PGEN opened at $8.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Precigen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $11.10.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Precigen had a negative return on equity of 150.85% and a negative net margin of 295.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Precigen news, CFO Rick L. Sterling sold 6,096 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $64,373.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,984.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 9,040 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $95,462.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,480,597.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,862 shares of company stock valued at $357,583. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

