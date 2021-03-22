Vontobel Holding Ltd. Invests $484,000 in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 18,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in SunPower by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,287,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,016,000 after purchasing an additional 458,101 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of SunPower by 2,433.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in SunPower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in SunPower by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 381,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,794,000 after acquiring an additional 170,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

Get SunPower alerts:

In other news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 2,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $76,060.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 53,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $1,710,482.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,735.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 316,336 shares of company stock worth $10,925,717 over the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SunPower from $17.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Capital One Financial began coverage on SunPower in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunPower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.17.

NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $31.86 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.08 and its 200-day moving average is $25.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. SunPower Co. has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $57.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.11 and a beta of 2.47.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. SunPower had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 256.87%. Research analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.