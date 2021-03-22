Vontobel Holding Ltd. Invests $459,000 in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in McKesson by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,638,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,338,000 after purchasing an additional 291,140 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in McKesson by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,210,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,413,000 after acquiring an additional 112,979 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in McKesson by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 935,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,636,000 after acquiring an additional 331,631 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 602,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,748,000 after purchasing an additional 69,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,736,000 after purchasing an additional 136,943 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total transaction of $82,044.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total transaction of $1,015,603.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,527 shares of company stock worth $3,783,616 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

NYSE MCK opened at $189.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.66. The company has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $113.71 and a 1 year high of $191.77.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

