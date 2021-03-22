Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New $435,000 Investment in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Exelixis by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Exelixis by 43.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Exelixis by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.82.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $23.40 on Monday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 24,097 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $537,122.13. Following the sale, the director now owns 424,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,460,210.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $439,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,521 shares in the company, valued at $626,321.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 444,097 shares of company stock valued at $9,866,722. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

