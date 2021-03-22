Nordea Investment Management AB Has $5.54 Million Position in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 125,843 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,561 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $5,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 1,198.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 42,260 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

CSOD opened at $45.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $55.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.37. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 51.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CSOD shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $61.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.10.

In other news, CFO Patricia Coughlin sold 7,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $302,015.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,342.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,072 shares in the company, valued at $8,895,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,588 shares of company stock worth $3,271,211 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.