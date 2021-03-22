Vontobel Holding Ltd. Invests $418,000 in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 395.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $233.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $218.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.12. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.02 and a 1 year high of $246.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.99). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

MOH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.07.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total value of $82,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $183,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.