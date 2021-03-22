Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 596 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.18% of National Health Investors worth $5,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NHI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,475,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,582,000 after purchasing an additional 266,783 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 52.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,157,000 after buying an additional 178,095 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,210,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,737,000 after buying an additional 78,743 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 83.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 132,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after buying an additional 60,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,599,000. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

NYSE NHI opened at $73.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.88. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.16 and a 52 week high of $78.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.54. The company has a quick ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $81.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 56.94% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $1.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NHI. BMO Capital Markets lowered National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded National Health Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.