Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Makes New $235,000 Investment in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 694 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 103,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,007,000 after buying an additional 42,554 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 459,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,793,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter.

COUP stock opened at $248.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.77 and a beta of 1.53. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.00 and a 12 month high of $377.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $325.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.72.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.89 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.98, for a total value of $778,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $12,714,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,808,857.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,012 shares of company stock valued at $51,017,685 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

COUP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $357.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.48.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

