3,546 Shares in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Bought by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 0.5% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 26,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $80.24 on Monday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.43 and a one year high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $463,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $5,396,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

