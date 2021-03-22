Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,560 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 346,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 335,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after buying an additional 53,137 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 262,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after buying an additional 22,778 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 213,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after buying an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 189,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after buying an additional 9,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACBI shares. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, G.Research lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACBI opened at $24.61 on Monday. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $25.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.85 and a 200 day moving average of $16.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.38 million, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $25.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

