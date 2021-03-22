Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,991 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 59.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 73,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,812. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors assumed coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Shares of WTRG opened at $42.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $48.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 25.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.03%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

