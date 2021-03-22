Zacks: Analysts Expect Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $196.20 Million

Analysts expect Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) to report sales of $196.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $185.00 million and the highest is $207.40 million. Hudson Pacific Properties reported sales of $206.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full year sales of $794.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $744.30 million to $841.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $834.66 million, with estimates ranging from $776.70 million to $880.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hudson Pacific Properties.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.49). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $203.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.80 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.85.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $56,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 110,612 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 6.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $27.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $30.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.26%.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.