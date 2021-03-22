Analysts Anticipate Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) will post $1.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.98. Houlihan Lokey posted earnings per share of $0.96 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full-year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $4.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.77. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $537.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HLI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLI stock opened at $66.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.87. Houlihan Lokey has a 12-month low of $45.44 and a 12-month high of $73.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Houlihan Lokey (HLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI)

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.