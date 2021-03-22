Analysts Anticipate Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) will post $1.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.98. Houlihan Lokey posted earnings per share of $0.96 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full-year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $4.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.77. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $537.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HLI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLI stock opened at $66.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.87. Houlihan Lokey has a 12-month low of $45.44 and a 12-month high of $73.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

