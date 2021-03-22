M&T Bank Corp Makes New $574,000 Investment in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NET. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,114,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,614,000 after buying an additional 2,912,084 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,862,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,231,000 after buying an additional 2,209,662 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,292,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,526 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2,455.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,107,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,630,000. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NET has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.88.

NYSE NET opened at $71.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.46. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.53 and a 12-month high of $95.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.82 and a beta of -0.02.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.22 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $4,078,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $4,202,848.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 643,852 shares of company stock worth $51,288,004 in the last quarter. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

