M&T Bank Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,141 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Energizer were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Energizer by 1,157.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 189,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after acquiring an additional 173,997 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Energizer by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Energizer by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 38,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 13,425 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Energizer in the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

ENR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Energizer from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on Energizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Energizer from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Energizer from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Energizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.07.

ENR stock opened at $47.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.60 and a 12-month high of $53.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.41 and its 200 day moving average is $43.49.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $846.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Energizer’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

In related news, Director Robert V. Vitale bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.11 per share, for a total transaction of $105,275.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,399.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne purchased 3,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.98 per share, for a total transaction of $125,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,702.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

