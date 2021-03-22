$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) This Quarter

Analysts expect Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) to announce $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.18. Viavi Solutions posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $299.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.49 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 3.23%. Viavi Solutions’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VIAV. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Viavi Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $16.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.19 and a beta of 0.82. Viavi Solutions has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $17.13.

In related news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $33,747.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 6,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $99,525.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,619. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,625 shares of company stock valued at $169,765 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 235.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

