M&T Bank Corp Sells 857 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 215.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 372 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Carter’s by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Carter’s by 271.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carter’s in the third quarter valued at about $205,000.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s stock opened at $89.89 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $105.41.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.27). Carter’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $989.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRI shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Carter’s from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carter’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.