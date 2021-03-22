Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 93,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,124,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $4,049,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 38,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after buying an additional 8,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett bought 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.35 per share, with a total value of $1,391,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,681,275.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Compass Point upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.33.

JKHY opened at $148.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.78. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $123.64 and a one year high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.04 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.67%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

