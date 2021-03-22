Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 3,813 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $443,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares in the company, valued at $684,405.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $222,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,760.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $45.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.43. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 2.65. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $47.74.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.29.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

