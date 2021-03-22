Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 5,692 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,085 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,692 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRIM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 312.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Primoris Services stock opened at $33.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.32. Primoris Services Co. has a 12 month low of $10.99 and a 12 month high of $41.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.11.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $897.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.93 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.91%.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

