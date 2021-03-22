Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Position in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,252 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CASH. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 92,771 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,840 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 14.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,443 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 248,039 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 9,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,917,646 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $94,518,000 after purchasing an additional 170,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group stock opened at $48.89 on Monday. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.96.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.33. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Meta Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

In other Meta Financial Group news, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $96,024.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,961.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley C. Hanson sold 35,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $1,383,483.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,856 shares of company stock worth $3,300,676 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

