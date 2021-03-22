Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,977 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $4,694,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,756,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $209,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,776,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,562,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,434,453 shares of company stock valued at $75,950,804 in the last quarter. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADPT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Shares of ADPT opened at $41.89 on Monday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52 week low of $20.16 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.09 and a beta of 0.35.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. The business had revenue of $30.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.08 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

