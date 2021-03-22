Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) by 43.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,672 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.19% of Fly Leasing worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing during the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing during the 4th quarter worth about $412,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing during the 4th quarter worth about $670,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Fly Leasing by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 293,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 17,552 shares in the last quarter. 34.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FLY opened at $13.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $410.27 million, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.82. Fly Leasing Limited has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $14.90.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $72.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.45 million. Fly Leasing had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 27.60%. Research analysts forecast that Fly Leasing Limited will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on FLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fly Leasing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Fly Leasing from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Fly Leasing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Fly Leasing from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fly Leasing has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 89 aircraft, including 74 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 9 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

