Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,202 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,928 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 67.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,834 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,586,000 after purchasing an additional 43,196 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Fortinet by 36.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet in the third quarter worth approximately $421,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Fortinet by 30.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 11,186 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTNT stock opened at $174.49 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.37. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.62 and a 1-year high of $193.84. The stock has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $6,749,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,061,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,896,142.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 18,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,723,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,976 shares of company stock worth $14,170,350 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fortinet from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $139.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.16.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

