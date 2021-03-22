Phil Horlock Sells 8,628 Shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Stock

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) CEO Phil Horlock sold 8,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $232,869.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,419,927.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ BLBD opened at $25.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.16. The company has a market capitalization of $704.10 million, a PE ratio of 57.71 and a beta of 1.40. Blue Bird Co. has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $28.90.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $130.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.00 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blue Bird Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 561.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 46.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 40.1% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

