AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMSF. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in AMERISAFE during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the third quarter worth about $248,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in AMERISAFE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMSF opened at $65.40 on Monday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.07 and a 52 week high of $70.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.33.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.36. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.72 million. Sell-side analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.22%.

In related news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $78,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,767.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMERISAFE Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

