M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 144,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,626,000 after acquiring an additional 19,976 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 74,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,515,000 after acquiring an additional 24,595 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,380,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BAH opened at $79.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $54.37 and a 1 year high of $100.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.92.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAH. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.10.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

