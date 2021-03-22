Citigroup Inc. Acquires 4,841 Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of James River Group worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of James River Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in James River Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in James River Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after buying an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of James River Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of James River Group by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR opened at $46.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.65 and a 200-day moving average of $48.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 0.48. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $27.31 and a fifty-two week high of $57.41.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.45). James River Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 9.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. James River Group’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

JRVR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point increased their target price on James River Group from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded James River Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

