Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $415,000. 9.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Elbit Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Elbit Systems stock opened at $135.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.23. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $110.69 and a 52 week high of $151.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Elbit Systems Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber protection products.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.