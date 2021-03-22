Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,921 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,768,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,756,000 after buying an additional 1,292,626 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,306,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,135 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,087,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,332,473,000 after purchasing an additional 869,729 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,831,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $861,138,000 after purchasing an additional 400,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter valued at about $26,890,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $165.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.22 and a 12 month high of $179.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.38.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 62.64%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total value of $67,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,053.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total transaction of $1,664,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,475,534.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,004. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.89.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

