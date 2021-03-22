McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 212.0% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MKC opened at $86.54 on Monday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $56.11 and a one year high of $105.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Argus cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.17.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

