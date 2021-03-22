Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,970 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in Fortive by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 44,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Fortive by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 67,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after buying an additional 31,303 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in Fortive by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 800,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,725,000 after buying an additional 83,500 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Fortive by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fortive by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,641,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,288,000 after buying an additional 161,456 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FTV. Wolfe Research lowered Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on Fortive in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.21.

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $117,758.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,062.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total value of $4,472,994.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 153,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,557,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 84,071 shares of company stock worth $5,739,984 in the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $67.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $40.64 and a 12-month high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. On average, research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.