Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 8,060 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,559 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,060 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $134.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.05. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $77.93 and a one year high of $155.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KEYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.09.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

