Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.08 Million Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $852,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in Copart by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in Copart by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Copart by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Copart by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $106.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.79. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $130.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $617.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.64 million. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. Analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $8,607,533.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,607,533.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 2,139 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $235,717.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,717.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,034,851. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CPRT shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

