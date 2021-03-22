Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,335 Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPMT. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 4.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.80.

Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock opened at $12.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.87 million, a P/E ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.49. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $12.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. Analysts predict that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.61%.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, its investment portfolio includes 122 commercial real estate debt investments.

See Also: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.